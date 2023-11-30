In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Jonathan Huberdeau to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

Huberdeau has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in two games (three shots).

Huberdeau has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:54 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:57 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:07 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.