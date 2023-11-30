Jonathan Huberdeau will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars play on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Huberdeau are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau's plus-minus this season, in 17:22 per game on the ice, is -12.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Huberdeau has a point in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Huberdeau has an assist in eight of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Huberdeau's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 5 13 Points 4 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

