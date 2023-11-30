In the upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Julien Gauthier to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier stats and insights

Gauthier is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not scored versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).

Gauthier has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 10:48 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:45 Home L 1-0 SO 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:51 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

