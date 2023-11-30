Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenosha County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Kenosha County, Wisconsin today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Destiny High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep at Kenosha Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.