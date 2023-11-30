Will Kevin Bahl Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
Can we anticipate Kevin Bahl scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils face off with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bahl stats and insights
- Bahl is yet to score through 20 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- Bahl has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bahl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.