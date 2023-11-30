Will Kevin Labanc Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Labanc score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Labanc stats and insights
- Labanc is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Labanc recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|6:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
