When the New York Islanders square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Kyle Palmieri score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Palmieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (two shots).

Palmieri has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Palmieri averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 15:16 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:38 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:26 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

