Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will be in action on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to wager on Palmieri's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri has averaged 17:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In five of 21 games this season, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Palmieri has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 21 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Palmieri hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Palmieri has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 9 12 Points 5 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

