Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

On the power play he has six goals, plus six assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 14.1% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 17:01 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:48 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:17 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 23:15 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 18:59 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

