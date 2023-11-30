Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Draisaitl's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus this season, in 21:39 per game on the ice, is -2.

In seven of 21 games this season Draisaitl has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Draisaitl has a point in 14 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points nine times.

Draisaitl has an assist in 12 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Draisaitl's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 60 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 4 28 Points 8 9 Goals 5 19 Assists 3

