The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Hughes find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Hughes has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • On the power play, Hughes has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Hughes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:53 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:27 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:24 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:17 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:12 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:24 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

