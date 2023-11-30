Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Hughes find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Hughes has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- On the power play, Hughes has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Hughes averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:24
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:34
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
