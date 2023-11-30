Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - November 30
Luke Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Luke Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Devils vs Flyers Game Info
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 20 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:41 on the ice per game.
- Hughes has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hughes has a point in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.
- Hughes has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Hughes has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 41.7% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.
