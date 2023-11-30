Luke Hughes will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Luke Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:41 on the ice per game.

Hughes has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Hughes has a point in nine of 20 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Hughes has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Hughes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

