Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Kunin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Kunin stats and insights
- In five of 22 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Kunin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|18:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Home
|W 3-2
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
