The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Kunin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Kunin has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Kunin averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 1 1 11:52 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 18:12 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.