For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is MacKenzie Weegar a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Weegar stats and insights

  • In five of 22 games this season, Weegar has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Stars this season in two games (nine shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Weegar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 21:53 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:00 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 24:08 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:49 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.