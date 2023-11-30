Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kiel High School at Two Rivers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Two Rivers, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valders High School at Chilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Chilton, WI
- Conference: Eastern Wisconsin Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.