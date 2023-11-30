For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mario Ferraro a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ferraro stats and insights

  • Ferraro is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • He has attempted six shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • Ferraro has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:47 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:19 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.