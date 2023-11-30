Will Mario Ferraro Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mario Ferraro a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Ferraro stats and insights
- Ferraro is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has attempted six shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Ferraro has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Ferraro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:39
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|24:19
|Home
|W 3-2
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
