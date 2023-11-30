For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

