For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

  • In three of 12 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

