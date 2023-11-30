In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Mathew Barzal to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in six of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also six assists.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

