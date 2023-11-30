Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Barzal in the Islanders-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mathew Barzal vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In six of 21 games this year, Barzal has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 21 games this season, Barzal has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Barzal has an assist in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Barzal hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Barzal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 11 19 Points 6 6 Goals 3 13 Assists 3

