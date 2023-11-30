For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benning stats and insights

  • Benning is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Benning has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

