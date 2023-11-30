For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benning stats and insights

Benning is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Benning has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

