Will Matt Benning Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 30?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Matt Benning a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matt Benning score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Benning stats and insights
- Benning is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Benning has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 55 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.