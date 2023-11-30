In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Mattias Janmark to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Mattias Janmark score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Janmark stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Janmark scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Janmark has zero points on the power play.

Janmark's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Janmark recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:45 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-3 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 6-1 10/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:51 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

