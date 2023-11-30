Will Mattias Samuelsson find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres take on the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

Samuelsson has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:36 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 4-0 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:30 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:07 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

