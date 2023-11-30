When the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Max Domi find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Domi stats and insights

Domi is yet to score through 20 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 12:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:58 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 11:02 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 13:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:52 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

