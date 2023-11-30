Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael McLeod a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- McLeod has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
- McLeod has zero points on the power play.
- McLeod averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
