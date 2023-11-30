Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. If you'd like to wager on Backlund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund has averaged 19:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Backlund has scored a goal in three of 22 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Backlund has a point in nine of 22 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 22 games played.

The implied probability is 50% that Backlund hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Backlund has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 5 10 Points 2 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

