Will Mikael Granlund light the lamp when the San Jose Sharks play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 22:27 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:23 Home W 3-2

Sharks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

