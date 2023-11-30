Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins meet on Thursday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Granlund are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mikael Granlund vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Granlund has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Granlund has scored a goal in one of 15 games this season.

In five of 15 games this season, Granlund has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 15 games this year, Granlund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Granlund hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Granlund has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 55 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 2 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

