Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 30?
Can we anticipate Mike Reilly scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights
- Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.
- Reilly produced zero points on the power play last season.
Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Reilly recent games
Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
