Can we anticipate Mike Reilly scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights

Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.

Reilly produced zero points on the power play last season.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reilly recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.