Can we anticipate Mike Reilly scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Reilly did not score in 10 games last season.
  • Reilly produced zero points on the power play last season.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
  • The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. They averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

