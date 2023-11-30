The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Green Bay has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • Milwaukee is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Panthers record 10.8 more points per game (71) than the Phoenix allow (60.2).
  • Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 60.2 points.
  • Green Bay is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix concede defensively.
  • The Phoenix make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
  • Kendall Nead: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
  • Jada Donaldson: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
  • Angie Cera: 11.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 52.5 FG%

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 67-61 The Legacy Center
11/21/2023 Edgewood W 70-50 Klotsche Center
11/25/2023 Central Michigan W 84-59 Klotsche Center
11/30/2023 Green Bay - Klotsche Center
12/3/2023 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/7/2023 St. Thomas - Klotsche Center

