How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (4-3) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Klotsche Center.
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 63.6 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Green Bay has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Milwaukee is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Panthers record 10.8 more points per game (71) than the Phoenix allow (60.2).
- Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 60.2 points.
- Green Bay is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 71 points.
- The Panthers shoot 42.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Phoenix concede defensively.
- The Phoenix make 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 42.5 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
- Kendall Nead: 19.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Jada Donaldson: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 48.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
- Angie Cera: 11.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Jorey Buwalda: 8.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 52.5 FG%
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 67-61
|The Legacy Center
|11/21/2023
|Edgewood
|W 70-50
|Klotsche Center
|11/25/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 84-59
|Klotsche Center
|11/30/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/3/2023
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Klotsche Center
