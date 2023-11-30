The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +150)

1.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 21:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Marner has a goal in five games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Marner has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 20 games this year, Marner has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marner's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 63.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 2 20 Points 4 5 Goals 0 15 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.