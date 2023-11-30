Should you bet on Morgan Frost to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

In one of 12 games so far this season, Frost has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.

Frost has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:41 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 3-2

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

