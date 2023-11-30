Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Fancy a wager on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Morgan Rielly vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Rielly has averaged 25:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Rielly has a goal in three games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Rielly has a point in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Rielly has an assist in 10 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Rielly goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Rielly Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 2 16 Points 0 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

