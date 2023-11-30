Will Nazem Kadri Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nazem Kadri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Kadri stats and insights
- In four of 22 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken seven shots in two games versus the Stars this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Kadri has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Kadri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|21:32
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:57
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|21:26
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
