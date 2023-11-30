Nazem Kadri and the Calgary Flames will play the Dallas Stars at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Looking to wager on Kadri's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nazem Kadri vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

Kadri's plus-minus this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is -9.

Kadri has a goal in four of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Kadri has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 22 games this year, Kadri has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kadri has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 5 14 Points 7 4 Goals 2 10 Assists 5

