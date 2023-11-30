Will Nicholas Robertson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Robertson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Robertson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Robertson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
