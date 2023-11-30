Can we expect Nico Hischier scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

  • Hischier has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Hischier's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are allowing 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2
10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Away W 5-4 OT
10/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 4-3
10/13/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-3 SO
10/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

