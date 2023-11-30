Will Nico Hischier Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
Can we expect Nico Hischier scoring a goal when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Hischier stats and insights
- Hischier has scored in four of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Hischier's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers are allowing 62 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Hischier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:17
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-2
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/13/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 4-3
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
