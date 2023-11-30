Nico Hischier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hischier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nico Hischier vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 10:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In four of nine games this season, Hischier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In four of nine games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hischier has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.

Hischier's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 5 Points 2 4 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

