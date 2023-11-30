Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Flyers - November 30
Nico Hischier will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers play on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hischier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Nico Hischier vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier has averaged 10:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).
- In four of nine games this season, Hischier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In four of nine games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.
- Hischier has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the nine games he's played.
- Hischier's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have given up 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|9
|Games
|3
|5
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|1
|1
|Assists
|1
