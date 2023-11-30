Will Nicolas Deslauriers Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the New Jersey Devils is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Deslauriers light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Deslauriers stats and insights
- Deslauriers is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Deslauriers has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Deslauriers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:29
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:18
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|6:53
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Away
|L 2-1
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
