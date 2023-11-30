When the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In two games against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

