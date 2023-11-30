Will Nikita Zadorov Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 30?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Nikita Zadorov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Zadorov stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Zadorov has no points on the power play.
- Zadorov's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Zadorov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:30
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
