In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Noah Dobson to score a goal for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in six of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

Dobson's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 68 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.2 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2

Islanders vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

