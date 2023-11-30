The New York Islanders, including Noah Dobson, take the ice Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Dobson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Noah Dobson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 25:02 per game on the ice, is +5.

Dobson has a goal in six games this year through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dobson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 21), including multiple points four times.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dobson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 68 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 11 18 Points 3 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

