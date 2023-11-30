Will Noah Gregor Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 30?
In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Noah Gregor to light the lamp for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Gregor stats and insights
- In three of 20 games this season, Gregor has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Gregor has no points on the power play.
- Gregor's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Gregor recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|13:28
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:58
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|L 6-4
Maple Leafs vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
