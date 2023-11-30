For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Noah Hanifin a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

  • Hanifin has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Stars this season in two games (three shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Hanifin averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 56 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Hanifin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:58 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:32 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:50 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:08 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 24:29 Away W 2-1
11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:14 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:58 Away L 5-4 SO

Flames vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

