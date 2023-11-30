Noah Hanifin and the Calgary Flames will meet the Dallas Stars at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Hanifin in that upcoming Flames-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Hanifin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin's plus-minus this season, in 22:33 per game on the ice, is +2.

Hanifin has a goal in four games this season through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hanifin has a point in nine of 22 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hanifin's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 56 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 5 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.