For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ondrej Palat a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Palat stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Palat has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Palat has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:13 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:09 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:33 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:21 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:38 Away W 4-2

Devils vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

