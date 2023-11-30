Will Ondrej Palat Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 30?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ondrej Palat a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Palat stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Palat has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Palat has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Palat recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|13:13
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|22:09
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|15:33
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.