Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Palat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Devils vs Flyers Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

Palat has averaged 15:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

In two of 20 games this year, Palat has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Palat has registered a point in a game nine times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 20 games played.

Palat's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Palat has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 62 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 20 Games 2 10 Points 0 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

