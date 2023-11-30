Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 30?
Can we anticipate Owen Power scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Power stats and insights
- Power has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blues.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Power's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Power recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|25:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:59
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|26:17
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Sabres vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
