The Buffalo Sabres, including Owen Power, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues.

Owen Power vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Power Season Stats Insights

Power has averaged 22:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Power has a goal in one of his 22 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Power has registered a point in a game 11 times this season out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Power has an assist in 10 of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Power's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Power going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Power Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are giving up 64 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 22 Games 2 12 Points 2 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

