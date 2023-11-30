For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Tippett a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250

Tippett stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Tippett averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 1 1 16:13 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 13:52 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

