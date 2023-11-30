Will Owen Tippett Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 30?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Owen Tippett a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Tippett stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Tippett averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 11.8 blocked shots per game.
Tippett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Kings
|2
|1
|1
|16:13
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|13:52
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 2-1
Flyers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
