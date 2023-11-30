Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Prop bets for Tippett are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Owen Tippett vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Tippett has averaged 15:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Tippett has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 22 games this season, Tippett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tippett's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Tippett going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 22 Games 4 14 Points 0 7 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

